COMANCHE, OK (KFDX/KJTL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle accident in Comanche County.

According to the OHP, shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, a 2018 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Matthew Muirhead, 30, was eastbound on I-44 east of Fletcher when he experienced a medical incident and ran off the road, striking a fence.

The vehicle continued and struck another fence before coming to rest.

Muirhead was transported by Kirk’s EMS to Comanche Memorial Hospital in Lawton, where he was pronounced deceased.

Muirhead’s two passengers were not injured.