COMANCHE CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — Heartbreak, devastation and loss were not the only things to hit Oklahoma Thursday night. Comanche County was one of the hardest hit areas in Texoma where one family lost three of their homes and their entire lives have been upturned.

In Comanche, powerful gusts of wind ran through the city, destroying power lines, traffic lights…and even tearing the roof off a downtown business.

“I’ll be so truthful with you, I am sick in my stomach,” Rhonda Miller Co-Owner of Studio 81 said.

Miller stated that even with all of the storms in the area, her family has never seen destruction of this magnitude.

Just under twenty miles down the road, another family felt the power of mother nature’s tornado as it touched down right where their house was located. The tornado quickly wiped out everything in sight. Before touching down, Brandon Thompson, one of the family members who reside in the area, called his family to ensure they went to the cellar. Thompson did this because the emergency weather alarms do not reach where he lives on the county line. His wife took the call moments before the tornado hit. Thankfully, the entire family made it into the cellar before their house was uprooted.

“What can you do if you’re down and out about it,” Thompson said. “You know my brother here, a camper there, yeah, it’s completely gone. He’s like, man, we can’t even find none of that stuff that was there. But this opening right over here, that’s where my house said it was a there’s a 28 by 15 with a 24 by 24 add-on.”

Despite losing everything, Thompson remained optimistic about the situation at hand. He claimed that in the end, there was nothing that he needed to be sad about, everything that he needed was still there.

“We like to laugh a little bit about it because, you know, there’s no sense of being into despair,” Thompson said. “Yeah, it’s gone, but that’s okay because my mom and dad are all right.

My kids are alright. My brother’s okay. I’m okay, my wife’s okay. So, you know, I mean, that’s the important [thing].”

Additional physical damage occurred in surrounding areas, however, the optimism of Thompson and his family will hopefully catch fire in the neighborhood– spreading hope to others out there