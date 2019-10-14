Lawton mayor asks faith leaders to come together amid violence

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — In response to the violence surrounding the city of Lawton, Mayor Stan Booker is working to bring faith leaders together.

In a Facebook post, Booker called upon the faith community to take time for prayer to remember the victims and their families.

He’s also asking faith leaders to join him at city hall Monday, Oct. 14 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. to discuss more ways to help those affected by the tragedies.

He concluded by stating:

“These are community challenges and it will take everyone in the community to be involved.”