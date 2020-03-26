Lawton mayor issues new guidelines to help prevent further spread of COVID-19

LAWTON (KDFX/KJTL) — Lawton city officials have issued new guidelines in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt issued a “safer at home” order Wednesday evening, restricting large gatherings and closing non-essential businesses.

In compliance with that order, Mayor of Lawton Stan Booker issued the following guidelines for the city of Lawton:

Liquor stores may remain open and patrons may enter the facility. Curbside service and delivery are still encouraged, however. Social distancing direction and posted signage is required by these business owners in order to protect staff and citizens.

Playgrounds within City limits will be closed due to concern for germ spread on equipment. Parks and lakes are still open; social distancing is required. There may be no gatherings of more than 10 in a recreational setting. o The Thunder Court in West Lawton will be closed. Citizens should forego participating in close contact sports during this time.

Due to limited access of City Hall, discounts for senior citizens on City of Lawton utility bills – typically administered each April/May – will carry over from last year while the emergency proclamation is in place. Applicable senior citizens will be contacted at a later date for renewal and given details on the process.

“Yesterday we had 247 COVID-19 deaths in the United States. That is just a number if you say it fast. But when it happens here, we will know these individuals on a first-name basis. They will be our neighbors, our friends, our family members. It is imperative that citizens take personal responsibility during this crisis in order to protect life. Stay home unless leaving for essential errands or services. Limiting community movement is how we beat this disease.” — Stan Booker, Mayor of Lawton

You can find the official press release from the City of Lawton in it’s entirety below:

City officials would like to reiterate that the COVID-19 situation is rapidly changing, and they will continue to relay changes and implementations as quickly as possible

To stay up to date or if you’d like more information, you may visit the city of Lawton’s official website.