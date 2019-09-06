Lawton mayor responds to council member’s felony embezzlement charge

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — The mayor of the City of Lawton is responding, the day after a Lawton council member is charged with felony embezzlement.

In the middle of running for re-election, Ward 3 Council Member Caleb Davis is out on a personal recognizance bond after being charged for felony embezzlement.

The charge was initially filed as a misdemeanor back in April and with many residents expressing concern, Mayor Stan Booker said It’s very important that the citizens allow the legal process to take its course.

“We answer every question we can, but it would not be prudent for us to make comments about the legal matter that’s at hand,” Booker said. “We don’t know anything except what we’ve read in the paper.”

Davis’ charge stems from a 2018 OSBI investigation where he allegedly misappropriated a $6,000 campaign donation to “Think Lawton”, a consulting company Davis owns and operates.

Friday was the last day of early voting and on Tuesday voters will determine the next Ward 3 City Council member from Davis and three other candidates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

WF woman in need after service dog dies in fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF woman in need after service dog dies in fire"

QHS opens coffee bar

Thumbnail for the video titled "QHS opens coffee bar"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 9-6-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 9-6-19"

August job report

Thumbnail for the video titled "August job report"

American soldier dies in war, killed in car bomb

Thumbnail for the video titled "American soldier dies in war, killed in car bomb"

Philippine officials arrest American woman for attempting to steal a baby

Thumbnail for the video titled "Philippine officials arrest American woman for attempting to steal a baby"

Death of Kylie Rae Harris

Thumbnail for the video titled "Death of Kylie Rae Harris"

WFISD officials see enrollment increase

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFISD officials see enrollment increase"

Montague Co. nonprofit helps abused, neglected children in needs volunteers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Montague Co. nonprofit helps abused, neglected children in needs volunteers"

September marks 136 years since first train rolled into WF

Thumbnail for the video titled "September marks 136 years since first train rolled into WF"

Updates to Texas digital privacy laws take effect

Thumbnail for the video titled "Updates to Texas digital privacy laws take effect"

MSU officials excited for Centennial Hall grand opening Friday

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU officials excited for Centennial Hall grand opening Friday"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News