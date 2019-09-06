Lawton mayor responds to council member’s felony embezzlement charge

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — The mayor of the City of Lawton is responding, the day after a Lawton council member is charged with felony embezzlement.

In the middle of running for re-election, Ward 3 Council Member Caleb Davis is out on a personal recognizance bond after being charged for felony embezzlement.

The charge was initially filed as a misdemeanor back in April and with many residents expressing concern, Mayor Stan Booker said It’s very important that the citizens allow the legal process to take its course.

“We answer every question we can, but it would not be prudent for us to make comments about the legal matter that’s at hand,” Booker said. “We don’t know anything except what we’ve read in the paper.”

Davis’ charge stems from a 2018 OSBI investigation where he allegedly misappropriated a $6,000 campaign donation to “Think Lawton”, a consulting company Davis owns and operates.

Friday was the last day of early voting and on Tuesday voters will determine the next Ward 3 City Council member from Davis and three other candidates.