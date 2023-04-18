WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man known as “Pooh Butt” who is wanted in connection with an Easter Sunday homicide in Lawton, Oklahoma, has been taken into custody, according to authorities.

Photo courtesy Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma

Tawann Dupree Richardson, 23, was taken into custody according to an update posted at 7:05 a.m. on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, on the official Facebook page of Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma.

“Tawann Richardson is in custody thanks to the outstanding work of the US Marshal’s Office and Arizona State Police,” officials with Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma said in a Facebook post on Tuesday morning.

Further details of Richardson’s arrest are unavailable at this time.

Authorities said Richardson is a suspect in the shooting death of Clayton Stephens on Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023, in Lawton, Oklahoma. Authorities have filed warrants for 1st-degree murder, removal of a dead body, and felon in possession of an unlawful weapon.

According to officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department, Richardson was reported to have been seen in Wichita Falls on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Police said family members told them Richardson informed them he was going to Lawton Saturday to turn himself in, and they were driving him there, but he changed his mind and took the car and left them at the Taco Bell on Central Freeway.

A records check on Richardson showed he was released on parole in January 2023 for an aggravated robbery charge stemming from 2016. Originally sentenced to probation on that charge, it was revoked and he was sentenced to 10 years in prison in April 2022, with 5 years of jail credit.