Lawton officials block roads for biannual Open Streets to highlight active community

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Several Lawton streets were blocked off Saturday afternoon but it’s not for the reason some may be thinking.

Multiple community organizations came together to turn the city streets into a temporary public park. Community Relations Director for the City of Lawton Tiffany Vrska said this biannual event, that happens in the spring and fall, started five years ago as a way to get people active.

“They set up free activities to get kids and families moving and to also show them,” Vrska said. “Showcase them the treasures around our community. So, there all kinds of resources and information available for people to learn about.”

Each year officials take a survey from members who attended the event.

“More than 80% of folks that filled out those surveys said they plan to visit a downtown retail establishment or restaurant while they were here,” Vrska said. “More than 90% said that they found new ways to be fit and healthy and active.”

Vrska said it is great to see the impact this event has had on the community.

“A lot of those folks now these days, kids are on their iPads, on their cell phones, or you know they are in their rooms,” Vrska said. “So, now they get to not only get out amongst people and have some good fellowship but really just fit and active, physically healthy.”

Vrska said each year three to four thousand people come out and participate in this event.