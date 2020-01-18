Lawton PD asks public for information on Saturday morning shooting

Breaking News
LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Lawton Police Department officers are asking residents to help gather information after an early Saturday morning shooting sends a woman to the hospital.

Officers responded to a shooting about 2:25 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of SW 52nd Street.

When they arrived, officers talked with the victim who had been shot.

Officials transported the victim to the hospital for her injuries, and officers are investigating the cause of the shooting.

This incident is under investigation.

LPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Timothy Jenkins stated people with information about this or any other incident can contact Crime Stoppers at 355-INFO or leave a tip online at this website for a potential cash reward.

