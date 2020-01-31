Lawton PD have person in custody in connection to suspicious death

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Lawton Police Department officials have arrested a person in connection to a suspicious death on Wednesday.

Lawton police officers responded to a call in the 2500 block on SW C Avenue about 8:20 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29 for a suspicious death. When officers arrived they found a woman dead inside the residence.

According to LPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Timothy Jenkins, they identified the victim as Kindra Blevins.

Jenkins also said they have Aaron Purdy in custody.

Purdy had a Comanche County warrant for First Degree Murder.

