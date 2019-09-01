Video and statement released in Lawton PD purportedly showing officer striking apparent suspect

UPDATE SEPTEMBER 3, 2019 2:00 p.m.

The Lawton Police Department has made available the police report and the 911 call regarding the August 30, domestic disturbance, of which a partial online video has surfaced.

WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT

This how Lawton cops doing black people shits outta line make this shit go viral Posted by Marcos Torres on Friday, August 30, 2019

In a statement released by the Lawton Police Department they said that it takes all community concerns seriously and this matter is pending the completion of a thorough investigation.

Statement PD932019 by Courtney Clarkin on Scribd

Actions documented in the police report are the recorded experiences and first-person narratives of responding officers; actions documented may not reflect established protocols and procedures of the Lawton Police Department.

PoliceReport_8302019 by Courtney Clarkin on Scribd

Additional information on this situation will be released as it becomes available and in accordance with City policies and procedures.

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Lawton Police Department are investigating an incident that happened Friday night, during which an officer allegedly repeatedly struck an apparent suspect, who was on the ground, restrained by a second officer. The incident was filmed by a witness.

In a press release from the Lawton Police Department, officials responded to a disturbance call in the 2200 block of NW 19th Street on Friday night.

The video has been shared across social media nearly 1,000 times with more than 400 comments.

Texoma’s Homepage has reached out to the Lawton Police Department Sgt. Timothy Jenkins and Lawton City Public Information Officer Tiffany Martinez Vrska for comment and neither immediately responded to our calls.

The officers involved are not on administrative leave and are still working for the police department.