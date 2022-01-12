Lawton PD identify suspect in homicide at St. James Apartments

LAWTON, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Lawton Police Department have released more details on a homicide at a local apartment complex.

Lawton PD Public Information Officer Andrew Grubbs said police responded to a call on a suspicious male in the 8800 block of NW Cache Road on Thursday, January 6, at the St. James Apartments.

Grubbs said the male was later identified as David Van Duyn, and during their encounter, it was determined a welfare check needed to be done on Van Duyn’s wife and child.

Grubbs said when officers conducted a welfare check, they found Naoko Van Duyn, David’s wife, and their child deceased.

Van Duyn was taken into custody without incident.

No further details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to gather more information.