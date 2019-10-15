Breaking News
Birmingham Police to give update on 3-year-old’s abduction

UPDATE: Body found by Lawton PD is now released to determine cause of death

UPDATE: Oct. 15 12:56 p.m.

According to Detective Brad Delozier, the scene does not show the potential for foul play.

The body has been released to the medical examiner for an autopsy to determine a cause of death.

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Lawton Police Department is investigating a death after a body was found at a home.

The incident happened in the 1800 block of Lindy Ave. after midnight.

It is unclear if foul play was involved.

The medical examiner is not yet on the scene.

Authorities are expected to release more information Tuesday afternoon.

