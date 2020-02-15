Lawton PD investigates cause of double fatality Valentine’s shooting

Breaking News
LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Lawton Police Department officials are investigating a shooting that killed two people on Valentine’s Day.

Officers responded to a call in the 4500 block of SW Park Avenue about 4:15 Friday for a shooting.

According to LPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Timothy Jenkins, when officials arrived, they found Quashawn Bell, 28, and Mari Medina, 29, dead.

Officials with the Crime Investigation Division interviewed witnesses on the scene, but officials are working to determine the cause of the shooting.

This incident is under investigation, so stay with Texoma’s Homepage for more information.

