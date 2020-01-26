Breaking News
Lawton PD investigates late Saturday night shooting

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — UPDATED Sunday, Jan. 26 at 3:15 p.m.: Lawton police officers have released the name of the person charged in a Saturday night shooting as they continue to investigate the incident.

Antoni Frinkley is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill as one person is stable in the hospital following the shooting.

Lawton police officers responded to a call at the Bristol Apartments in the 2200 block of SW B Avenue just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Crime Scene Investigation Division arrived on the scene to process the area and interview witnesses.

Officials will release more information as it becomes available.

Original Story: Lawton officials are working to determine what led to a late Saturday night shooting that left one man in the hospital.

Lawton police officers responded to a call at the Bristol Apartments in the 2200 block of SW B Avenue just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Public Information Officer Sgt. Timothy Jenkins said they spoke with a man who had been shot.

Officials then drive the victim to a hospital for treatment for his injuries.

The Crime Scene Investigation Division arrived on the scene to process the area and interview witnesses.

Jenkins said officers have a person of interest in custody, and they will release more information as it becomes available.

