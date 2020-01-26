Lawton PD investigates late Saturday night shooting

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — UPDATED Sunday, Jan. 26 at 3:15 p.m.: Lawton police officers have released the name of the person charged in a Saturday night shooting as they continue to investigate the incident.

Antoni Frinkley is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill as one person is stable in the hospital following the shooting.

Lawton police officers responded to a call at the Bristol Apartments in the 2200 block of SW B Avenue just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Crime Scene Investigation Division arrived on the scene to process the area and interview witnesses.

Officials will release more information as it becomes available.

Public Information Officer Sgt. Timothy Jenkins said they spoke with a man who had been shot.

Officials then drive the victim to a hospital for treatment for his injuries.

Jenkins said officers have a person of interest in custody, and they will release more information as it becomes available.