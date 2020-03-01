Lawton PD investigates second correctional facility stabbing in 2020

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Lawton Police Department officers are investigating a stabbing incident at the correctional facility that sent two men to a hospital Friday night with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to LPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Timothy Jenkins, officers responded to a hospital after two men were stabbed at the facility.

The criminal investigation division was called out to investigate the incident, and officials don’t know why the stabbing occurred, but stay with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest on this incident.

This is the second stabbing at the Lawton correctional facility in 2020.

