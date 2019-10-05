Lawton PD investigates second shooting incident Saturday

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Lawton officials are on scene investigating the second shooting that happened Saturday.

It happened about 2 p.m. in the 100 block of Southeast Trenton Road.

Lawton PD Public Information Officer Sgt. Timothy Jenkins said officials have secured the area and have blocked off the roadway for the scene.

Criminal Investigation Division officials were called to the scene to interview witnesses.

Citizens are advised to avoid the area for the time being until Lawton PD officials clear the scene.

Jenkins said no suspect is believed to be on the loose, but Lawton officials will keep citizens informed on the latest information.