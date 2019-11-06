Breaking News
Man arrested for murder of Eddie Donte Hill

Lawton PD investigates shooting

LAWTON (KFDX/KTJL) — On November 6, 2019 at approximately 10:15 a.m. officers with the Lawton Police Department were dispatched to the 3800 block of NW Arlington on a shooting.

Officers were advised that a male had been shot as this location and was then transported to the hospital for treatment.

The Criminal Investigation Division was called out to process the scene and interview witnesses.

More information will be released when it becomes available.

