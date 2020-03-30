Lawton PD investigates Sunday evening shooting

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL)— Lawton officials are working to determine what led to a shooting Sunday evening that left one man in the hospital.

Lawton police officers responded to a call about a shooting around 3:15 p.m. at the 1300 block of NW Baldwin Ave.

Officials said upon arrival, they found a man who had been shot.

Officials said the man was taken to the hospital for treatment for his injuries.

Officials said the suspect fled the scene after the incident.

The Crime Scene Investigation Division arrived on the scene to process the area and investigate.

The cause of the shooting is unknown at this time.

This story is developing. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to learn more information.