Lawton PD investigates ‘horrific’ shooting, third this weekend

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Lawton Police Department officials are investigating a third shooting this weekend that sent one person to the hospital.

According to Lawton PD Public Information Officer Sgt. Timothy Jenkins, officials responded to the 1700 block of NW Cache Road about 2 a.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they spoke with the victim who had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for their injuries.

Officials drove witnesses to the police stations of interviews while the crime scene was secured by the Criminal Investigation Division.

Officials do not know what caused the shooting to happen, so they ask for residents to contact them with any information.

Jenkins said “this is a horrific incident, but the department is continuing to investigate.”

