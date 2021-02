LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL)— Lawton police are investigating the death of a person who was found north of the Pecan Valley Apartments in Lawton Monday afternoon.

Authorities responded to a call around 3:15 p.m. to 206 NW 44th Street where an unidentified person was found dead when they arrived.

There is no further information at this time.

This incident is under investigation. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we gather more information.