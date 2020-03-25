Lawton PD investigating early morning murder

After several violent crimes in Lawton over the past week, faith leaders and the mayor met to work through some of the issues in hopes of finding a solution.

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — An investigation is underway by the Lawton Police Department after a man was found dead at the scene of an early morning shooting Wednesday.

Officers with the Lawton PD were dispatched to the 4500 block of Southwest Park Avenue at approximately 3:55 a.m. March 25, in reference to a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a deceased male victim who had been shot.

The victim was later identified as Darian Harris.

The scene was blocked off and secured, and the Criminal Investigation Division was called out to process the scene.

The events leading up to the incident are currently under investigation. There are no other details at this time.

You can see the full release from the Lawton Police Department below: