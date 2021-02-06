Lawton PD investigating morning homicide

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Lawton Police Department officials are investigating a homicide that took place the morning of Feb. 6.

According to officials, officers were called to the 4000 block of NW Ozmun Avenue for a disturbance.

Upon arrival ,officers said they found a man who had multiple gunshot wounds. The man was then transported to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

Another man arrived at the hospital shortly after with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and officers said they believe he is connected with the original incident.

Lawton PD officials are still investigating this incident. We will update this story when more information becomes available to us.