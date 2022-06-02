LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — The Lawton Police Department is investigating a disturbance that turned into a homicide investigation after a man died.

According to Lawton PD Officer Andrew Grubbs, on Tuesday, May 31, police responded to a disturbance in the 2400 block of NW 22nd Street.

On scene, officers spoke with the people involved, and one man, identified as Jason Nanaeto, was taken to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Grubbs said all parties involved in this incident are accounted for and cooperating with the investigation. No one is in custody at this time.

This is a developing news story. Information inside this story will be updated as it is released to us. For updates and to receive daily breaking news, weather, and more from Texoma’s Homepage, subscribe to our newsletter.