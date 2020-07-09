Lawton PD investigating shooting of 2-year-old

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — The Lawton Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on July 9. 2020 at around 3:30 a.m. that left a 2-year-old boy injured.

Lawton Police officers responded to a local hospital on a report of a two-year-old male that had been shot. Initial reports given to the Officers and Detectives were that the family was driving in the area near 38th street and Meadow Brook drive.

During the drive the family claimed an unknown vehicle began following them, they then heard several gunshots and realized that the child had been shot.

The parents drove him to the hospital where he was sent to OU Children’s Medical Center for further treatment. The child had suffered one gunshot wound to the leg receiving non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives said there is no known motive or suspect information available at this time and are asking assistance from anyone that may have information in reference to this tragic crime, where an innocent child was injured.

The public can contact the Lawton Police Department directly or anonymously to Crime Stoppers of SW Oklahoma at LawtonCrimeStoppers.com