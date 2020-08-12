Lawton PD makes arrest, identifies victim in homicide

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Lawton Police Department officers have made an arrest and identified the victim in a stabbing homicide Monday afternoon.

According to Lawton PD Public Information Officer Sgt. Elijah Garcia, the victim is Jose Matos, and officers arrested Robert Adair Jr. in connection to the homicide.

Officers responded to a call in the 3100 block of NW Cache Road at Rodeway Inn about 1:30 p.m. Monday.

When officers arrived, they found Matos dead at the scene, and officers found Adair Jr. in a nearby business and took him into custody as a person of interest.