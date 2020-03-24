Lawton PD: Man threatens, spits on officers after waving machete during robbery

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — A man was arrested in Lawton Tuesday morning after police said he spit on and made threats against Lawton police officers after attempting to rob a Family Dollar and waving a machete at the staff.

William Creed is charged with robbery, transporting bodily fluids on a police officer, and threatening officers.

On Tuesday, March 24 at approximately 10:40 a.m., officers with the Lawton Police Department were dispatched to a robbery at the Family Dollar in the 2300 block of Northwest Sheridan Road.

Officers were advised that a male suspect had entered the store and attempted to take numerous items.

Police said when the suspect was confronted by Family Dollar staff, he began waving a machete at staff members before attempting to flee.

Officers made contact with the suspect, later identified as William Creed, shortly thereafter.

While being taken into custody, authorities said Creed spit on officers and made threats.

Creed was transported to the city jail and booked in Tuesday morning.