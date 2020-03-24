Breaking News
Braum’s founder dies at 92
1  of  25
Closings & Delays
2020 Red River Wine and Beer Festival 2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials Arts Council Offices, Kemp Center for the Arts & The Forum Boots and Heels for Hot Meals Child Support Dockets Children's Miracle Netwrok Allstar Softball Game Cowboy True El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Red Door Senior Center Region 9 Adult Education and Literacy Southside Youth Senter Tadpole Children's Academy THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner THE Kitchen - Community Champions Day The Museum of North Texas History Ulta Beauty Urban Air Wichita County Sheriff's Office Citizen's Alumni Association Wichita Falls Elk Lodge

Lawton PD: Man threatens, spits on officers after waving machete during robbery

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Lawton Police Remind about Driving Dangers_-538965861278334944

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — A man was arrested in Lawton Tuesday morning after police said he spit on and made threats against Lawton police officers after attempting to rob a Family Dollar and waving a machete at the staff.

William Creed is charged with robbery, transporting bodily fluids on a police officer, and threatening officers.

On Tuesday, March 24 at approximately 10:40 a.m., officers with the Lawton Police Department were dispatched to a robbery at the Family Dollar in the 2300 block of Northwest Sheridan Road.

Officers were advised that a male suspect had entered the store and attempted to take numerous items.

Police said when the suspect was confronted by Family Dollar staff, he began waving a machete at staff members before attempting to flee. 

Officers made contact with the suspect, later identified as William Creed, shortly thereafter.

While being taken into custody, authorities said Creed spit on officers and made threats.

Creed was transported to the city jail and booked in Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News