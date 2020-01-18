Lawton PD, ODOC investigates correctional facility stabbing as homicide

Breaking News
LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections and Lawton Police Department officials are investigating a correctional facility inmate stabbing as a homicide.

Lawton Correctional Facility officials found Brian C. Piper, 31, stabbed multiple times and drove him to an area hospital where officials pronounced him dead about 6:30 p.m. Friday.

ODOC and LPD officials are investigating the stabbing and the Department of Corrections Public Information Manager Matt Elliott stated they will send investigation results to prosecutors for potential criminal charges.

Visitation for the Lawton Correctional Facility is canceled this weekend following this incident.

