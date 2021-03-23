Lawton PD release name of victim in fatal stabbing early Monday morning

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Lawton Police Department Tuesday identified the victim in a fatal stabbing at around 4:30 Monday morning.

According to officials, Bobbie Willis, 30, died shortly after arriving at the hospital following a stabbing.

Police said officers responded to a call from Comanche County Memorial Hospital in Lawton of a victim who had been stabbed.

Officials said the victim was pronounced deceased by medical staff.

The case is being investigated by detectives as a homicide.

Police are asking those with any information to submit it safely and anonymously online or by downloading the 355-INFO mobile app.

