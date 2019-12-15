Lawton PD responds to Sunday morning shooting at Raintree Apartments

Early morning shooting under investigation.

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Lawton Police Department officials are working to learn what led to a Sunday morning shooting at the Raintree Apartments.

LPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Timothy Jenkins said police officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of SW B Avenue at the Raintree apartments for a shooting about 6:15 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a male who had been shot.

The Criminal Investigation Division crew processed the scene and interviews witnesses.

The male was taken to the hospital for treatment for his injuries.

