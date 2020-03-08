Lawton PD search for suspect after two injured in Saturday night shooting

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Lawton police officers are searching for a suspect that fled the scene after shooting two people.

Lawton Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Timothy Jenkins said officers responded to a call about 10 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of NW Sheridan Road.

Jenkins said a man and a woman were shot on the scene.

Jenkins said the man attempted to escape the incident, and accidentally hit multiple cars in the parking lot which caused minor injuries.

First responders drove the woman to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers are investigating the cause of the accident while they search for the suspect. If you have any information on this crime, call LPD at 580-581-3270.