Lawton PD search for suspect in Thursday night shooting

Local News
LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Lawton police officers are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Thursday night.

According to Lawton Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Timothy Jenkins, officers responded to a call just before 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the 6700 block SW Beta for a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot, but Jenkins stated they do not believe the injury is life-threatening.

Jenkins stated the suspect fled from the scene, and officers don’t know what caused the shooting at this time.

Stay with Texoma’s Homepage as we gather more information on this incident.

