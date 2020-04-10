Lawton PD search for suspect in Thursday night shooting

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Lawton police officers are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Thursday night.

According to Lawton Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Timothy Jenkins, officers responded to a call just before 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the 6700 block SW Beta for a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot, but Jenkins stated they do not believe the injury is life-threatening.

Jenkins stated the suspect fled from the scene, and officers don’t know what caused the shooting at this time.

