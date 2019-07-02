UPDATE: Missing 11-year-old found

LAWTON(KFDX/KJTL)-

Update: 2:13 a.m.

According to Lawton Police, Jessica Ross has been located.

————————————————

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) Lawton police hope you can help locate an 11- year- old girl.

Jessica Ross has been missing since 3:15 p.m. Monday, according to a news release by the Lawton Police Department.

The statement issued at 11:27 p.m. Monday night said her whereabouts are still unknown.

Jessica was last seen wearing a turquoise bathing suit top, black shorts, and pink and black tennis shoes.

If you have any information on Jessica’s whereabouts, you’re urged to call the Lawton Police Department at (580) 581-3270.