Lawton pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — On March 9, 2020, at approximately 10:30 p.m. officers with the Lawton Police Department were dispatched to the 1100 block of SW Sheridan Road on an accident involving a pedestrian that was struck by an unknown vehicle as he was walking.

The pedestrian has been identified as Caleb Kosechata.

The LPD Traffic Unit was called out to investigate the collision. Witnesses were transported to the police station for interviews.

Kosechata was transported to the hospital for treatment where he was later pronounced dead.

