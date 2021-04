LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Lawton Police have made an arrest in connection to a homicide investigation.

Around 3:30 a.m. on April 18, Lawton Police responded to SW 6th and Highway 281 about a woman lying in the roadway.

Arriving on the scene, officers found the woman with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene. She was later identified as Jennifer Gibson, according to a release.

Police have arrested Tevin Anderson in connection to the homicide, police say.