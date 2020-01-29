Lawton Police Department investigates suspicious death

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — On Wednesday at approximately 8:20 a.m. officers with the Lawton Police Department responded to a suspicious death that occurred in the 2500 block of SW C Avenue.

According to LPD, officers responded and found a deceased female inside the residence. It is unknown what took place at this time.

In a statement issued by LPD, there were parties transported to the station for interviews. The Criminal Investigation Division was called to process the scene and interview all the parties involved.

