Lawton Police identify two suspects in Garrett’s Landing homicide investigation, Fresh 48 issued

LAWTON, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — The Lawton Police Department has identified two suspects in connection to a homicide investigation at Garrett’s Landing apartment complex in Lawton.

Jakievion Johnson and Frank Cooper III have been identified by police.





Around 1 a.m. on April 17, Lawton Police responded to Garrett’s Landing apartment complex for shots fired.

According to police, officers located two victims at the scene. One victim was pronounced dead and the other was transported to a nearby hospital.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of the two suspects is encouraged to contact Lawton Crimestoppers.

Crime Stoppers has issued a Fresh 48 which means any tip, within the first 48 hours of the video being posted to Lawton Crime Stoppers Facebook, that leads to the arrest of these men will result in a $5,000 cash reward.