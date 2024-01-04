LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — The Lawton Police Department has released an update on the investigation of a shooting that killed a Lawton man on New Year’s Day.

Officers responded to a shooting on Monday, January 1, around 4:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Southwest New York Avenue to assist the Lawton Fire Department with an unresponsive male.

When the officers arrived on scene, they located a male with a gunshot wound, who was later identified as Levell Newton. Newton was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The case is being investigated as a homicide, and Lawton Police are asking anyone with any information to contact them at (580) 581-3272. If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers of SW Oklahoma at (580) 355-4636 or submit a tip online here.

Lawton PD announced they will release more information about this investigation as it becomes available.