LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — The Lawton Police responded to an early-morning homicide.

According to their Facebook post, on Saturday, Nov. 05, at 1:51 a.m. Lawton Police were sent to Aces and Eights at 1825 NW Cache Road for a report of gunshots.

They discovered one person had been shot and was transported to the hospital where they were declared dead.

LPD and the Criminal Investigation Division are investigating. If you have any information about this incident call 580-581-3272.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest information.