Lawton Police investigate shooting at Barefoot Carwash

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — On December 26, at approximately 6:50 p.m., officers with the Lawton Police Department were dispatched to SW 2nd Street and Lee Boulevard (Barefoot Carwash) on a shooting.

Officers arrived and were advised that there was a male that was shot.

It is unknown at this time what caused the shooting to occur.

There was a person of interest taken into custody. The Criminal Investigation Division was called in to interview the witnesses and process the scene. The person of interest was transported to the station for an interview as well.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment to injuries.

More information will be released when it becomes available.

Continue to stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to gather more information.