LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Lawton Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found deceased on Sunday morning.

According to a release shared from the police department, officers responded to Southwest Coombs Road for a report of a possible deceased person around 7:30 a.m. Sunday, April 9.

On scene, the officers found the deceased man, identified as Clayton Stephens.

The Oklahoma Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the official cause of death.

The Lawton Police Department is asking anyone with any information over what may have happened to Stephens to come forward.

Anyone with any information can call the police department at (580) 581-3272 or call the Southwest Oklahoma Crime Stoppers at (580) 355-4636.