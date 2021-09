LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Lawton Police are investigating a fatal one-vehicle accident.

The Lawton PD Traffic Division said the accident happened around 6:40 p.m. Saturday, September 25, in the area of Southwest 67th Street and Southwest 68th Street.

The wreck was a single motorcycle incident. The rider was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

