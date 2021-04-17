Lawton police investigating homicide at Garrett’s Landing Apartments

LAWTON, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — Shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday, April 17, Lawton police officers responded to the Garrett’s Landing apartment complex for shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound.

According to Lawton Police officials, officers also located a second victim who was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.

Detectives are currently investigating this incident.

Any information about this crime can be reported anonymously to https://lawtoncrimestoppers.com/

This is a developing story; stick with Texoma’s Homepage as new details emerge.

