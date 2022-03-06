LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Lawton Police are currently investigating a homicide on Southwest Summit Avenue.

According to Lawton Police Public Information Officer Andrew Grubbs, officers responded to an address in the 4200 Block of SW Summit for a welfare check.

Upon arrival, officers discovered one person deceased.

This incident is being investigated as a homicide by Lawton’s Criminal Investigation’s Division.

No other information is available at this time.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more.