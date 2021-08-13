UPDATE: Lawton Police found missing teen

UPDATE: August 13, 2021 as of 4:25 p.m.

Lawton Police has found the missing teen and is safe.

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — The Lawton Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing person.

Natalie Marie Cole, 19, is a white girl. She was last seen wearing red, grey and black pajama pants, a black shirt and white crocs. She is 5 foot, 5 inches tall with brown, shoulder-length hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen at 5535 NW Cache Rd. #15E, Crosby Park Apartments in Lawton, Oklahoma.

Cole has a thyroid disorder, is on the spectrum and functions as a 12-year-old.

If located, please call the Non-Emergency Number (580) 581-3272.

