Lawton police search for suspect in stabbing incident

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Lawton police officers are searching for a suspect in a Friday morning stabbing that injured two people.

According to Lawton Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Timothy Jenkins, officials responded to a call in the 2600 block of Southwest I Avenue for a stabbing incident.

Officers talked with victims, and one suffered stab wounds and the other had a laceration from attempting to stop the incident.

Jenkins stated the suspect had left the scene before officers arrived on the scene, and no one is in custody at this time.

The victims with stab wounds was taken to the hospital for treatment.