Lawton Public Schools announce new district superintendent

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL)— Lawton Public Schools Board of Education announced the new superintendent on Monday.

According to the Lawton Public School’s Facebook page, Kevin Hime was voted in by a unanimous vote.

Hime began his education career as a high school history teacher and coach in Hugo. He went on to teach in Woodward and Idabel; served as athletic director and elementary principal at Detroit Texas ISD; and served as superintendent at Woodland Public Schools.

He became Clinton superintendent in 2011.

Hime also served as past president of the Oklahoma Association of School Business Officials, past president of the Southwestern Oklahoma School Administrator Association, president of the United Suburban School Association, member of the University of Oklahoma Education Professions Division Advisory Council, chair of the OSSBA For the People (Physical Resources Committee) and member of the State Department of Education Teacher Shortage task force.

He also presented at various education conferences on topics that include finance, school communication, safety, equity, innovation, and technology.