Lawton RV, Boat, Outdoor Leisure show back in action

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL)— The Lawton RV, Boat and Outdoor Leisure show is back at the Comanche County Fairgrounds!

The event is set for Friday, February 12, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, February 13, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, February 14, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is $5 at the door, and children ages 12 and under are free. Attendees with a military I.D. and senior citizens will receive $1 off admission.

Be sure to get your 2021 park guide books and come check out all the latest models of new 2021 RVs and boats at special show prices.

Various exhibitors with businesses in Oklahoma and other outdoor-related products and services will also be there.

For more information on this event, click here.