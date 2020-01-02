Lawton shooting under investigation

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — On January 1, 2020, at approximately 3:55 p.m. officers with the Lawton Police Department were dispatched to 3011 East Gore Boulevard on a shooting.

Officers arrived and found several shell casings in the parking lot.

Officers made contact with the victim at the hospital who had been shot. According to Lawton PD, the victim had non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities said witnesses were transported to the station for interviews.

The Criminal Investigation Division was called out to process the scene and interview witnesses.

More information will be released when it becomes available. Continue to stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to gather more information.