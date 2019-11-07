UPDATE: Wednesday Lawton shooting now a homicide

UPDATE: Nov. 7, 2019

According to the Lawton Police Department yesterday’s shooting victim, Tariq Jackson, has died from his injuries.

They announced Thursday that they will be investigating the shooting as a homicide.

LAWTON (KFDX/KTJL) — The victim killed Wednesday morning in a Lawton shooting has been identified.

Sergeant Timothy Jenkins said Tariq Jackson was shot in the 3800 block of Northwest Arlington about 10:15 a.m.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment where he died.

Police say more information will be released after the evidence they collected on the scene is examined.

At this time, we haven’t been told how many times Jackson was shot.

It’s also unclear if police have identified any suspects or motives yet.

If you have any information, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma. You can remain anonymous and you could earn a reward.