BREAKING: Lawton stabbing under investigation

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Lawton Police officers are investigating a stabbing incident that happened on October 10, at approximately 4:30 a.m.

Officers with the Lawton Police Department were dispatched to the 1600 block of NW Black Mesa to assist a 58-year-old female who was stabbed.

At this time, the cause of the incident is unknown.

The scene was blocked off and secured.

The Criminal Investigation Division was called out to process the scene and interview possible witnesses.

More information will be released when it becomes available.

